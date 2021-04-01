Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084,292 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.35% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $130,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,511,000 after acquiring an additional 947,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after buying an additional 142,285 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 2,644,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after buying an additional 388,400 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after buying an additional 490,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

