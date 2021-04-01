MahaDAO (MAHA) Price Tops $6.99 on Exchanges

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $6.99 or 0.00011793 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00063414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $195.85 or 0.00330534 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007343 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00087993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00731952 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.33 or 0.00047813 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00030880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,153,192 tokens. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

