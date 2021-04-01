MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Up 8.7%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) traded up 8.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.26. 529,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 6,090,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MNKD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,655,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after buying an additional 747,580 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MannKind by 1,599.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

