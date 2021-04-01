MANTRA DAO (OM) Price Reaches $0.53

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market cap of $148.32 million and $24.96 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO token can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000883 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00064517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $192.24 or 0.00323318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.34 or 0.00737236 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00088520 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047460 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00029912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,415,582 tokens. The official message board for MANTRA DAO is medium.com/@mantradao . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

MANTRA DAO Token Trading

