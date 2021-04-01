Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Position Raised by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 3.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 47.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.54. 110,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,444,266. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $22.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.53.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

MFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

