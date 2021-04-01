MAPS (MAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $79.72 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, MAPS has traded 37.5% higher against the dollar. MAPS has a market cap of $79.72 million and $3.80 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00002170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00030295 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,518 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

