Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,135,800 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the February 28th total of 1,532,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of MGDPF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.79. 86,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,999. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01. Marathon Gold has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $2.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGDPF shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.85 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Marathon Gold from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

