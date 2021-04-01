Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,128,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,191 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Marathon Oil worth $40,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,352,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,040,000 after purchasing an additional 401,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,892,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,899 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,083,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 514,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Marathon Oil by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,097,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 159,030 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.40.

NYSE:MRO opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $13.29.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

