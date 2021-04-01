Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.29

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.29 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 138467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MARA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Patent Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.83 and a beta of 4.33.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Patent Group, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Patent Group news, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 700,000 shares of Marathon Patent Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $34,055,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,953,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Patent Group during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

