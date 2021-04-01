Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Short Interest Update

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

OTCMKTS CROJF remained flat at $$3.52 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134. Marimaca Copper has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.39.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Marimaca Copper in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

