Mariner LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Helmerich & Payne from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.15.

Shares of HP stock opened at $26.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.25.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

