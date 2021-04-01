Mariner LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $99.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.54. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $71.32 and a one year high of $103.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

