Mariner LLC Purchases Shares of 13,034 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 86,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Shares of RY opened at $92.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $94.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

