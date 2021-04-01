Mark Daniels Sells 1,167 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76.

Mark Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $43,125.03.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $82,150.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mark Daniels sold 620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.31, for a total value of $83,272.20.

On Thursday, February 4th, Mark Daniels sold 668 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $127,935.36.

On Thursday, January 28th, Mark Daniels sold 377 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total transaction of $60,704.54.

On Monday, January 25th, Mark Daniels sold 905 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $174,665.00.

Shares of TWST traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.20. The stock had a trading volume of 837,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,871. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $214.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.95.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

