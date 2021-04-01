Maro (MARO) Achieves Market Cap of $377.68 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 136.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Maro has a market cap of $377.68 million and $2.06 billion worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maro coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maro has traded 524.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019590 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.38 or 0.00640110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00068641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00026372 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (MARO) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 934,014,223 coins and its circulating supply is 476,989,067 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars.

