Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Insider Craig S. Smith Sells 6,099 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $148.27. 2,024,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,191. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.32.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

