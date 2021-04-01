Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $79,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 184,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,571,000 after purchasing an additional 733,147 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.11.

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,559. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.95 and a 12-month high of $122.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

