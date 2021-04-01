MarteXcoin (MXT) Price Hits $0.0047

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 19.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. MarteXcoin has a market cap of $22,941.54 and approximately $3.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MarteXcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003509 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002080 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00034999 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001312 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011477 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

MarteXcoin Profile

MarteXcoin (MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 4,855,993 coins. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum . The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MixTrust (MXT) dedicates itself to constructing a distributed, decentralized, open-source, and integrated DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, this will be supported through distributed networks, intelligent smart contracts, oracle networks, cross-chain protocols, and financial dApp tools. “

Buying and Selling MarteXcoin

