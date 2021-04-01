Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.42.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

