Mask Network (MASK) Reaches Market Cap of $214.90 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Mask Network has a total market cap of $214.90 million and approximately $222.70 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.88 or 0.00040393 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mask Network has traded up 126.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,000,000 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars.

