MASQ Price Hits $0.33 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $5.07 million and $3,991.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000556 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00064548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.00328663 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007066 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $461.56 or 0.00778726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047780 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00028970 BTC.

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,370,787 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

