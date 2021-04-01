Massnet (MASS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103.61 Million

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Massnet has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. Massnet has a total market cap of $103.61 million and $6.66 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Massnet coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00001838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00050839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.38 or 0.00638444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00068449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Massnet Coin Profile

Massnet is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 95,099,318 coins. Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official website is massnet.org

