Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $369.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $361.69. The stock had a trading volume of 122,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,582. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 767,094 shares of company stock valued at $253,787,463. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.