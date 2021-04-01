Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $359.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.53 and a 200 day moving average of $339.62. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 767,094 shares of company stock worth $253,787,463 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $377.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.26.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.