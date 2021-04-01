Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Up 7.2%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.24 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 15,277 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,281,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,747 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 17.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

