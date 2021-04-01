Matic Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $279.92 Million (MATIC)

Matic Network (CURRENCY:MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Matic Network has traded 169% higher against the US dollar. Matic Network has a total market capitalization of $616.67 million and approximately $279.92 million worth of Matic Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Matic Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.22 or 0.00641267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00026049 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Matic Network Coin Profile

Matic Network (CRYPTO:MATIC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Matic Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,952,830,774 coins. Matic Network’s official message board is medium.com/matic-network . The official website for Matic Network is matic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Matic provides scalable, secure and instant transactions using sidechains based on an adapted implementation of Plasma framework for asset security and a decentralized network of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) validators. In short, it allows anyone to create scalable DApps while ensuring a superior user experience in a secure and decentralized manner. It has a working implementation for Ethereum on Ropsten Testnet. Matic intends to support other blockchains in the future which will enable it to provide interoperability features alongside offering scalability to existing public blockchains. “

Matic Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matic Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matic Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matic Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

