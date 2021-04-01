Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Matinas BioPharma in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Get Matinas BioPharma alerts:

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Matinas BioPharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.00. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $2.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 32,643 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.