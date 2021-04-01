Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Matinas BioPharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Matinas BioPharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $4.00) on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 22.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

