Matomy Media Group (LON:MTMY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $33.03

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LON:MTMY)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 33.03 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06). Matomy Media Group shares last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 870,670 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 542.51.

Matomy Media Group Company Profile (LON:MTMY)

Matomy Media Group Ltd does not have significant operations. Previously, it engages in domain monetization and mobile digital advertising to advertisers, advertising agencies, app developers, and domain owners. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

