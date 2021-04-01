Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Sells $166,975.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) President Ronald J. Forest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.79, for a total transaction of $166,975.00.

NYSE:MATX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.32. 325,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,838. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $23.75 and a one year high of $79.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,225,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

