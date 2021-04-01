Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Purchased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 3.75% of Matthews International worth $34,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Matthews International by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Matthews International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Matthews International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Dunn sold 6,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,841,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven F. Nicola sold 10,000 shares of Matthews International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $417,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,076.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $870,660 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

MATW traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,150. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Matthews International Co. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

