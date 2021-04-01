MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.26% from the company’s previous close.

MAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial lowered MAV Beauty Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC raised their target price on MAV Beauty Brands to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut MAV Beauty Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.13.

Shares of MAV traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.45. 1,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,667. The firm has a market capitalization of C$200.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.70, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.13. MAV Beauty Brands has a twelve month low of C$1.85 and a twelve month high of C$7.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.06.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

