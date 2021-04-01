MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $243,683.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $958,968.48 and $243,683.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,592.90 or 0.99836594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00033017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.32 or 0.00305543 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.39 or 0.00769126 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.49 or 0.00380802 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00107841 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005653 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

