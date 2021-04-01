MAX Exchange Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $945,760.91 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $945,760.91 and approximately $203,111.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,124.10 or 0.99784589 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00032900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.67 or 0.00309986 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.00389355 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.84 or 0.00771007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00114942 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005941 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.