Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $90.57

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.57 and last traded at $90.42, with a volume of 2608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.04.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Maximus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 545,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,910,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus Company Profile (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.