McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Holdings Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 117.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,107,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,838,000 after acquiring an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $2,102,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Separately, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

Shares of MKC opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.