Mdex (MDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $445.25 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Mdex has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $291.62 million and $445.25 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $3.83 or 0.00006462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00064046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.25 or 0.00327811 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $457.02 or 0.00771266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00089255 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048183 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00029024 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,160,000 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

