MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of MDJM at the end of the most recent quarter.

MDJM stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,150. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.10. MDJM has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $5.85.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

