Mears Group (LON:MER) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $146.83

Mears Group plc (LON:MER)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.83 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 195 ($2.55). Mears Group shares last traded at GBX 194 ($2.53), with a volume of 84,723 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 146.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £215.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2.49.

About Mears Group (LON:MER)

Mears Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities and registered social landlords, including responsive repairs; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; grounds maintenance services; and asset management services.

