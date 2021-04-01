MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

MedAvail Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:MDVL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on MDVL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of MedAvail in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDVL. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $3,470,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MedAvail in the 4th quarter valued at $36,876,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDVL opened at $14.00 on Thursday. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82.

About MedAvail

MedAvail Holdings, Inc operates as a technology enabled pharmacy company that embeds automated pharmacy services directly into clinics and other points of care through its proprietary technology. The company provides turnkey services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter, and home delivery operations.

