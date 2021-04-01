Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.39

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.39 and traded as high as C$7.28. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$7.28, with a volume of 57,336 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Medical Facilities in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$226.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.00.

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide scheduled surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

