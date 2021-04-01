MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) PT Lowered to $1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

MediPharm Labs (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 174.35% from the stock’s previous close.

MediPharm Labs stock remained flat at $$0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,591. MediPharm Labs has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

