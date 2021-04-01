MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 152.53% from the company’s current price.

TSE:LABS traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,574,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,429. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 4.52. MediPharm Labs has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$2.25. The stock has a market cap of C$127.68 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

