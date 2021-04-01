MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Price Target Lowered to C$1.00 at Canaccord Genuity

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 102.02% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on MediPharm Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of LABS traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,574,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,429. The stock has a market cap of C$127.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.69. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.25.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products in Canada and Australia. It also provides cannabis contract processing services to licensed producers and growers; and tolling services to licensed cultivators in Canada.

