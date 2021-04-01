MediShares Price Hits $0.0130 (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One MediShares token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MediShares has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $15.55 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00051280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00019669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.69 or 0.00640391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00068337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026145 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

MediShares Token Profile

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

MediShares Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars.

