Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MDLY stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.91. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.84. Medley Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90.

About Medley Management

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

