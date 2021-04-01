MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,123 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of MEDNAX worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in MEDNAX by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MEDNAX by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEDNAX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.77.

MEDNAX stock opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. MEDNAX, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. On average, analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

