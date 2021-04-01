Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 546,768 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 3.1% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $64,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,225,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $118.10. The company had a trading volume of 107,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average is $112.86. The company has a market cap of $159.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $120.53.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

