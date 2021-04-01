MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Achieves $14.42 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 83.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $14.42 million and $16,444.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MEET.ONE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MEET.ONE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

