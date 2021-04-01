Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.54.

MLCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

